Morinville the setting for an upcoming film

Above: Director Tim McKort on the set of a previous film shoot. – Submitted Photo

by Colin Smith

If you’ve always wanted to be in the movies, your opportunity may come along soon.

Later this year shooting of a feature film will begin in Morinville and participation of local residents young and old will be needed.

Titled “A Very, Merry, Sure Shot Dombrowski Christmas,” it is the project of Edmonton-based A Little Late Films and Western Directives Inc.

Producer/director Tim McKort described the movie as a family dramedy appealing to a wide range of audiences. This will be the seventh in a series of films featuring hockey player Sure Shot Dombrowski produced in the past dozen or so years.

McKort made his announcement that the film will be made in Morinville, after town administration recently declared its support for the production.

“We approached Morinville a way back and they approved it,” said McKort. “We think Morinville has all the right things, all the right landscapes.”

The shooting of the film is to begin in November and will take place entirely within the town, which will remain Morinville for the movie.

McKort said there would soon be a callout for Morinville residents who are interested in taking part in the movie.

“We always need a ton of people. We’ll be looking for actors, crew and hockey players to fill jerseys.”

Once they have resumes in hand, roles may be created for those with outstanding backgrounds.

Product placement sponsorship opportunities will also be available.

To enhance its Christmas theme, the movie will take advantage of the seasonal events taking place in the community.

“We are very excited to be bringing the production to Morinville,” McKort said.

The scenario of “A Very, Merry, Sure Shot Dombrowski Christmas” is that things are going great for teenaged hockey player Billy Dombrowski, who is getting ready for a big tournament. But then his grandfather falls ill, and he will need the support of friends and family, plus the help of the mysterious new rink manager, Noel Natal, to ensure that Christmas is as it should be.

The movie will deliver a family-oriented feel-good message, McKort said.

As the children and teens to be involved in the production will be in school, filming will take place weekends from November to Feburary, with release following post-production anticipated for November 2019.

McKort’s first hockey film, “Sure Shot Dombrowski,” was released in 2007. At that time the title character was a hockey tough guy.

Subsequently, the films became more family oriented, with a younger protagonist.

The Dombrowski movies have been released theatrically in Canada and abroad, exhibited at film festivals and shown on digital and pay-per-view services. International representation is through Huala Films (Asia) and Guc Digital (Europe).