St. Albert RCMP investigate theft of firearms in residential break and enter

submitted by St Albert RCMP

On March 18th, 2018, at approximately 3:20 AM, the St. Albert RCMP responded to a break and enter at a residence in Grandin area. The suspect(s) stole 6 unrestricted long guns that were located inside the residence.

The break and enter is believed to have occurred sometime between March 17th at 10:00 PM and March 18th at 3:00 AM.

The investigation is ongoing and still in its early stages.

St. Albert RCMP is looking for your help on this crime. If you have any information about this or any crime, call the St. Albert RCMP at 780-458-7700, or if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers. At Crime Stoppers, you do not need to reveal your identity. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to Call Display, Call Trace or tape any phone calls. If your information leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash award up to $2,000.00. We want your tip, not your name. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).