Town of Morinville and Morinville Legion holding Easter events

Mar 19, 2018

Above: Children scramble for eggs in this 2015 file photo. This year’s events will take place at the cultural centre and the Morinville Legion.

by Morinville News Staff

Both the Town of Morinville and the Morinville Legion Branch 176 are holding Easter events for local families Mar. 31 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Legion Easter Party

The Morinville Legion’s event will include Easter egg colouring, scavenger hunt, races, lunch and a visit from the Easter Bunny.

Cost of the event is $10 per family, and those interested in attending can sign up at the Legion downstairs Wednesday to Friday from 4 p.m. until closing and Sundays from 1 pm until closing.

All children must be accompanied by an adult at the event.

For more information, call 705-849-9853

Town also holding Easter event

The Town of Morinville Community Services Department will once again hold the annual Easter Egg Hunt event it took over from the Morinville Historical and Cultural Society last year.

The event will include an outdoor Easter egg hunt at the cultural centre from 11 am until noon (or while eggs last) and other children’s activities continuing until 1 p.m.

The event is free with a donation to the Morinville Food Bank.

