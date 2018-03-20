Jessica Martel Memorial Foundation receives cheque from fundraiser

Mar 20, 2018 admin Local News, Morinville, People 0

Above: A cheque for $7446 is Received by Lynne Rosychuk (President), Andrea Duncan (Director) and Mary Robinson (Vice-President) from the JMMF on 18 Mar 2018. Children in the picture are those of Marc and Michelle. – Submitted Photo

by Morinville News Staff

The Jessica Martel Memorial Foundation (JMMF) officially received a cheque for $7446 from Dairy Queen Morinville owners Marc and Michelle Cardinal Mar. 18.

The funds were raised Mar. 1 during the first JMMF Blizzard Day. DQ Morinville donated all Blizzard proceeds to JMMF and customers had the opportunity to top up their donation.

A total of 1182 Blizzards were sold that day.

“DQ Morinville and JMMF are looking forward to planning for next years event,” said JMMF spokesperson Kris Porlier “A huge thank-you to everyone that came out to make the day successful.”

