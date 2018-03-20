Letter: Morinville Chamber’s next business mixer Wednesday night

Drop By RV City Sales Office this Wednesday Evening – March 21st 5:15 pm to 7:30 pm 8704 100 Street here in Morinville.

Ross and his team are happy to be hosting this month’s After Hours Business Mixer and are excited to meet some new and existing local businesses. Come out and enjoy the first day of Spring with the RV City Team.

It is going to be a great evening of fun, food and drinks. Meet New People, Win Door Prizes

There will be some great door prizes, so make sure and bring your business cards and as a special Thank you for joining them, they’re offering everyone who attends 25 AIR MILES Bonus Miles! So make sure and bring your AIR MILES Collector card with you! *Offer Valid March 21st, 2018 only. Visit www.rvcity.ca for details.

Ross and his team will be happy to take you on a tour of each of their Departments and show you what they provide for all of their Happy Campers.

March 21st, 2018 Take time to Network with local Businesses.

We are happy to host these events for everyone to be able to Network with fellow businesses and Chamber members in the Morinville and Surgeon County area. Get new Ideas on building your business while enhancing your network and circle of excellence.

Join the Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce each month at our After Hours Events Networking Events. Call to book your Business today!

Thank You

Diane Mineault-General Manager

Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce