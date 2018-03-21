Morinville Art Club celebrating 40 years this spring

by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville Art Club are celebrating their 40th Anniversary in the community this year and will be holding their Spring Show and Sale Apr. 28 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Fable Hall (Parish Hall) at 10010 – 101 Avenue.

Organizers say there is something for everyone at the event – even dessert. In addition to the art show which will feature art from the Morinville club and the 30th-anniversary-celebrating Redwater Art Society, there will be a section set up for children to create their own piece of art to take home.

In addition to inviting some artisans from the region to set up their tables, and former members to hang pieces so they can showcase their work, two club members will do a live art display.

“The Morinville Art Club has a variety of artists which create unique styles of art,” said Morinville Art Club President Rozanna McConnell. “There will be a mix of modern art and traditional art that everyone can easily appreciate. The show this year will include activities for the family, food and beverage, a handmade market and LIVE painting.”

McConnel is excited about the 40th anniversary and hoping people will come out to support the show.

“Art is an important piece of Morinville because it gives a platform for its citizens to express themselves in a peaceful, positive way,” she said. “The art club is an example of the ebb and flow of the community. Forty years of service to the community of Morinville is the proof of how dedicated the art club is to Morinville and how dedicated the community is to the arts. This art show is an opportunity for the community to come and see the changes that the art club are making.”

Artisans interested in a table who are not part of the club can email rozannamoore@hotmail.com or phone 780-916-9975. The table fee is $40 and products must be handmade.