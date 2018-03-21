Province helping troubled Carillion to maintain provincial highways

The Alberta government announced Wednesday it is making $8.9 million available to help Carillion Canada, the company responsible for roughly 43 per cent of the provincial highway network, continue its highway maintenance operation in the province.

Carillion, a UK construction giant ran into financial troubles in January this year. The province says the nearly $9 milion in funding will allow Carillion “continue its highway maintenance operations in Alberta, pay its employees and keep doing business with suppliers.” The funding will help Carillion maintain funding until Apr. 30.

As such, the province says there will be no disruption in highway maintenance, including plowing and sanding on provincial highways maintained by the company.

“Keeping Alberta highways safe for travel year-round is our top priority,” said Brian Mason, Minister of Transportation. “This funding ensures that snowplowing, sanding and other maintenance will continue on all of our highways. It also means Carillion’s employees and suppliers will continue to be paid.”

Carillion Canada recently sought an order and stay of proceedings from the Ontario Superior Court under the Companies’ Creditor Arrangement Act following parent company Carillion PLC going into receivership.

