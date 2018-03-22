MCHS Coffee House provided something for everyone

Mar 22, 2018 admin Arts & Culture, Schools and youth 0

by Stephen Dafoe

Multiple students displayed multiple talents Mar. 21 as the schools annual Coffee House evening hit the cultural centre stage with a Garden Party theme.

Nineteen acts performed. Those acts included a number of singers, songwriters, storytelling, poetry, rock bands, a juggling act, and a well-choreographed musical medley performance by the MCHS Dramallamas.

MCHS teacher and organizer Vanessa King said the Garden Party theme was chosen to keep the event classy and elegant, providing attendees with a posh tea-in-the-garden feel.

“We are all feeling the Winter Blues and wanted to host an event to celebrate the bright and beautiful colours we look forward to in spring,” King told Morinville News in an interview leading up to Tuesday’s show.

Proceeds from Tuesday’s event, including table decorations and other items, will fund a duet bike (a wheelchair tandem bike) for Aspen House, something King said MCHS has been raising money for all year.

“We are excited to be working towards something that is going to directly benefit some of Morinville’s citizens,” she said. “As our neighbours, we are looking forward to donating this special bike to the residents of Aspen House.”

Below are photos of the various acts.


Daphne Charrois


Danika Boissonneault


Dorsetta Dalton


Serena Prokopchuk


Myriam Cimon


Alex Callan


Skylar Boissonnault


Kari Kasha


Quinn Vervynk


Liam Winfield


Luke & The Not Lukes


Dramallamas


Kaylee Taylor

Danielle Sepulveda Michael Logie – no photo


Gabrielle Cimon


Destiny Ducharme and Sofia Soria


Mariya Chvojka


Jordan Imgrund-Harvey


Luke Nolin

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 7518 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily news publication serving Morinville and surrounding area via MorinvilleNews.com, our daily email news service and our MorinvilleNews.com app for IOS and Android. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Related Articles

Morinville Sports

Morinville Sports Shorts

Feb 16, 2015 admin Morinville Sports 0

The Annual Snow-Pitch Tournament in aid of Morinville Youth Basketball took place Feb. 14 at Cardiff Hall.

The event mixes strange costumes, bats, beer and backwards slow-pitch rules to make for a great fundraising opportunity for young local basketball players. […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
No Picture
Local News

Local talent to help build Indonesian school

Mar 11, 2012 admin Local News, Schools and youth 0

By Stephen Dafoe

Morinville – It’s not uncommon to see local talent gather at Higher Grounds Espresso Bar on a Friday night for their monthly Hot Dogma nights, but this Friday singers, musicians and other performers will gather to help raise funds to build a school in Indonesia… […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*