MCHS Coffee House provided something for everyone

by Stephen Dafoe

Multiple students displayed multiple talents Mar. 21 as the schools annual Coffee House evening hit the cultural centre stage with a Garden Party theme.

Nineteen acts performed. Those acts included a number of singers, songwriters, storytelling, poetry, rock bands, a juggling act, and a well-choreographed musical medley performance by the MCHS Dramallamas.

MCHS teacher and organizer Vanessa King said the Garden Party theme was chosen to keep the event classy and elegant, providing attendees with a posh tea-in-the-garden feel.

“We are all feeling the Winter Blues and wanted to host an event to celebrate the bright and beautiful colours we look forward to in spring,” King told Morinville News in an interview leading up to Tuesday’s show.

Proceeds from Tuesday’s event, including table decorations and other items, will fund a duet bike (a wheelchair tandem bike) for Aspen House, something King said MCHS has been raising money for all year.

“We are excited to be working towards something that is going to directly benefit some of Morinville’s citizens,” she said. “As our neighbours, we are looking forward to donating this special bike to the residents of Aspen House.”

Below are photos of the various acts.



Daphne Charrois



Danika Boissonneault



Dorsetta Dalton



Serena Prokopchuk



Myriam Cimon



Alex Callan



Skylar Boissonnault



Kari Kasha



Quinn Vervynk



Liam Winfield



Luke & The Not Lukes



Dramallamas



Kaylee Taylor

Danielle Sepulveda Michael Logie – no photo



Gabrielle Cimon



Destiny Ducharme and Sofia Soria



Mariya Chvojka



Jordan Imgrund-Harvey



Luke Nolin