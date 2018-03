photos by Lucie Roy

The Morinville Public School held their outdoor Hop Into Spring Winter Carnival on Thursday.

The Grade 1-4 spring forward event had more than 19 activities for the students to partake.

Events included giant Jenga, angry bird cans, bowling, tug o war, hockey, soccer, lacrosse and the Frisbee game in goal post, bean bag toss and more.

Hot chocolate was served in the Art room by members of the Parent Council and Leadership students.