Primeau holds annual talent show

Lucie Roy Photos

Primeau held their “Going for Gold” Olympic themed Talent Show on Thursday afternoon.

Performances included magic, jokes, comedy, artwork, dancing singing and gymnastics.

The gym was filled to capacity with students, teachers, staff and guests.

Residents from Aspen House were in attendance to watch the performance.


Sofiya Chvojka sang Where the Boys Are by Connie Francis.


with Aspen House residents.


Dominique Himschoot sang Riptide.


Tickling the funny bones was Owen Maltais, Doug Elliot and Luke Villacorta.

