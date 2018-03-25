The week in photos

Above: Primeau held their “Going for Gold” Olympic themed Talent Show on Thursday afternoon, gathering students and staff to the stage for a pre-spring break entertainment event.

Sturgeon Victim Services (SVS) Executive Director Donna McPherson and Program Manager Kristine McDonnell made a presentation at the Rotary Club of Morinville Breakfast Meeting on Wednesday morning.

The Morinville Public School held their outdoor Hop Into Spring Winter Carnival on Thursday.

The Grade 1-4 spring forward event had more than 19 activities for the students to partake.

Multiple students displayed multiple talents Mar. 21 as the schools annual Coffee House evening hit the cultural centre stage with a Garden Party theme.

The Jessica Martel Memorial Foundation (JMMF) officially received a cheque for $7446 from Dairy Queen Morinville owners Marc and Michelle Cardinal Mar. 18. The funds were raised Mar. 1 during the first JMMF Blizzard Day. DQ Morinville donated all Blizzard proceeds to JMMF and customers had the opportunity to top up their donation. A total of 1182 Blizzards were sold that day.

A special basketball was presented to Champion Petfoods last week by youth basketball players in appreciation for ongoing financial support for the Morinville Youth Basketball Association (MYBA) program.