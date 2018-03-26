Greater St. Albert’s David Keohane receives Excellence in School System Leadership Award

Greater St. Albert Catholic Schools Superintendent David Keohane performs at a past Community Christmas Celebration in Morinville in this Morinville News file photo.

by Morinville News Staff

David Keohane, Superintendent for Greater St. Albert Catholic Schools, received the provincial EXL Award for Excellence in School System Leadership at the Annual General Meeting of the College of Alberta School Superintendents (CASS), held Mar. 22 in Edmonton.

The provincial award puts Keohane into the running as a CASS nominee for the national EXL Award as Canadian Superintendent of the Year. That award will be announced in Ottawa in July at the Canadian Association of School System Administrators (CASSA) Conference.

The award is granted to outstanding school system leaders who exhibit exemplary leadership ability and who have enhanced the profession of school system administration over the course of their career.

Keohane was co-creator of a District Framework the Division says has provided the vision of success that drives leaders within schools and at the system, level to strive together to be the best they can be.

Board Chair Serena Shaw applauded Keohane on the award and what she said is exemplary leadership.

“His extensive experience coupled with a keen sense of learning and working side-by-side approach, to understand and then act, makes Superintendent Keohane exemplary. Truly, I cannot think of a more deserving leader,” Shaw said.