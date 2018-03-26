Obituary: Potvin, Norman

Norman Potvin

Norman passed away on March 22, 2018 with family by his side. Left to cherish his memory is Jennifer, his wife of 47 years, his 3 daughters, Laurette (Scott) and their 3 children, Mikayla, Katie and Kyle, Jacquie (Eric) and their 2 boys Lukas and Kiptyn, and Annette (Paul) and their children Forest and River.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, March 28th at St. Jean Baptiste Church at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Canadian Diabetes Association at
http://www.diabetes.ca/how-you-can-help/donate-now

