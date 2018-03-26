Students Against Drinking and Driving contest winner chosen

by Morinville News Staff

A Grade 11 student from Taber is the overall winner of the third annual Students Against Drinking and Driving (SADD) Alberta Liquor Bag Design Contest.

Portia Miller’s design (above) was selected from 350 entries provincewide and will be printed on one million brown paper liquor bags, distributed to liquor stores throughout the province starting the May long weekend.

“I wanted this piece to evoke emotion but also be something interesting to look at,” Miller said. “I wanted every part of the picture to have some sort of significance and reason. For the most part I wanted people to see it and say ‘yikes, that could be me.”

The SADD Alberta Liquor Bag campaign works with elementary, junior high and high schools to have students create a message on a paper liquor bag related to the dangers of impaired driving.

In addition to the overall winner, nine entries were also selected from three categories: Kindergarten to Grade 6, Grades 7 to 9 and Grades 10 to 12. All winners will be awarded gift cards for their efforts.

