Carolines bringing country hits to Morinville

by Stephen Dafoe

The final show of the 2017-2018 Live at the CCC series is Alberta-based Country Trio the Carolines who will bring an evening of singalong country hits to Morinville.

Katie Perman, Lesley Pelletier, and Chloe Albert will bring their band to back their versions of music by Patsy Cline, Buck Owens, the Dixie Chicks and other well-known country music acts. The band includes Chris Tabbert on electric, Paul Bergeron on upright bass and Matt Grier on the drums.

The group has been together for four years during which time they have performed at many festivals, music venues, folk clubs and other venues.

Carolines’ member Lesley Pelletier told Morinville News that the audience can expect to see incredible quality of music and artistry mixed with stories and humour.

“The Carolines choose a repertoire that is perfect for blending tight three-part harmonies throughout every song,” Pelletier said. “The banter between songs often has the crowd laughing and joining in. We bring an intimate feel to any venue.”

The group thinks the timelessness of many classic country songs keeps people coming to their shows.

“Coming to our show can be like stepping into a time machine by witnessing the appeal of the classic country hits being brought to life with a fresh new feel,” Pelletier said. “We bring the essence of a different era to the room while providing our own spin on many of the familiar songs and melodies.”

Events & Culture Coordinator Ryan Telfer said he’s had his eye on the group for a while. “I’m happy we were able to make things work for this season,” he said. “I think their particular style and brand of music will delight our audience. We will also have a wonderful meal prepared by Chef Phil Hughes from Premium Food Services so I expect a fantastic night all around.”

The show takes place at the cultural entre April 14 with dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the performance at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $55 for adults and $50 for seniors. They can be purchased at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre Box Office between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday or by calling 780-939-7839. Online purchases are available at https://www.tixonthesquare.ca/.

This performance is sponsored by 840 CFCW and season partners St. Albert Inn & Suites, Morinville News, Servus Credit Union Morinville and Infinite Event Services.