Column: Chamber Chatter

April 4th Monthly Networking Luncheon

11:30 am – 1:00 pm at Morinville Community Cultural Centre

GUEST SPEAKER: Dane Lloyd, Member of Parliament – Sturgeon River-Parkland

Q & A session following

$25.00 per person. RSVP Tuesday 10 am

April 16, 2018 Join MLA Bilous for a Coffee Chat at 10:30 am in Hall B, Morinville Community Centre.

Bring your questions and enjoy an informal coffee break with Alberta’s Economic Development and Trade Minister the Honourable Deron Bilious. After the introduction of Alberta’s 2018 Budget in March, we are pleased to invite you to join us for an important discussion with Alberta’s Economic Development and Trade Minister the Honourable Deron Bilious, about how we can make sure that that economic recovery keeps going strong and benefits all Albertans. Our economy is beginning to rebound, growing faster than anywhere in the country. With nearly 90,000 new jobs created over the past year, things are looking up. The Minister will update us on the governments fight for pipelines, fair trade agreements, support for businesses and building an economy for the future.

April 17th, 2018 Join Sturgeon County for a Circular Economy-Based Workshop.

This workshop will help you and your company turn your waste into a resource. Save money on your waste costs. Generate new business opportunities. Network with other local businesses. Improve your environmental performance. Be part of the circular economy.

Morinville Community Centre at 9 am – 2 pm

We are very fortunate to have this workshop in Morinville and look forward to hosting companies from Morinville and Sturgeon County. Our Chamber looks forward to working with the County and Town on initiatives such as this one. We are proud to be a part of the team. Together we grow stronger.

July 12, 2018 Save the Date, Morinville and District Annual Golf Tournament

We are partnering with the Jessica Martel Foundation for our tournament Time 1:00 pm. More details to follow.