Federal government announces $3.3 billion in infrastructure investments in Alberta

Above: Alberta Infrastructure Minister Sandra Jansen and Minister of Infrastructure and Communities Amarjeet Sohi sign the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Plan bilateral agreement.

by Morinville News Staff

Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities Amarjeet Sohi and Minister of Alberta Infrastructure Sandra Jansen signed a bilateral agreement Tuesday that will provide more than $3.3 billion in federal funding through the Investing in Canada plan over the next decade for infrastructure projects. The projects will be cost-shared with the Alberta government, municipalities and other partners.

The two levels of government will make investments in public transit, green infrastructure, recreational, cultural, and community infrastructure, as well as rural and northern communities.

“I am pleased that Alberta and the Government of Canada have reached an agreement that will benefit communities across the province for years to come,” Sohi said in a media release. “Investments in infrastructure are key to building a strong Canada – connecting people, creating good jobs for the middle class, and strengthening our economy and our communities for the future.

Alberta will receive $3.3 billion over the next decade. Of that, $2 billion is for new urban transit networks and service extensions, $1 billion to support greenhouse gas emission (GHG) reductions,
$140 million for community, culture and recreation infrastructure, and $159 million to support projects that improve the quality of life in rural and northern communities.

Additional details on the program can be found in infographic form at:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/alt-format/pdf/plan/12-12-2017-final-english-flat.pdf

