Morinville Chamber moving offices this summer

by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville and District Chamber of Commerce is moving from its present location in St. Germain Place outside the Morinville Community Library to a shared office set up in 100 Block West on 100 Avenue (next to medical clinic) this summer.

Chamber President Shaun Thompson said it is all part of the Chamber’s desire to serve its members better.

“We felt it was time to branch out, spread our wings,” Thompson said. “We really want to dive into the entire district and be our own entity. We feel that we have three great pillars which are marketing, education and networking.”

With the Chamber’s after-hours business mixers going well, and plans for a series of training sessions for local businesses, Thompson said the time was right to move into a new building.

“It’s going to give us a lot better relationship with a lot of people, and give us our own identity,” Thompson said of the upcoming move.

It’s part of an overall move by the Chamber to not be the same old thing year after year. The cancellation of the Trade Show to reformat it into something members will be proud of, rethinking the annual golf tournament, and livening up the lunches are all part of the plan to serve members better. Having a new office in a business-focused building is another step.

“I think the move is going to be fantastic,” Thompson said, noting the Chamber will share space with some other businesses. “The board is excited, and I think there will be some good reception to it.”