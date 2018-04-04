Quilts of Valour makes presentation at Morinville Legion

submitted photo

Lezley Zwaal, founder of Quilts of Valour made a guest appearance at the Morinville Legion executive meeting Tuesday night to present Walter Corbett with a quilt. Also present for the presentation were Walter’s children, Linda Getzlaf and Walter Corbett Jr.

Quilts of Valour started in 2006 when Edmonton quilter Lezley Zwaal presented quilts to three injured CAF members recovering in the hospital, her way of saying thank You and giving some comfort to these CAF members.

Quilts of Valour – Canada Society was formed in 2009 as a Registered Charity. To date, thousands of Canadian Armed Forces members, past and present have received quilt.

Volunteer quilters across the country wishing to show their appreciation to CAF members make the quilts.

For more information, visit http://www.quiltsofvalour.ca/index.html