Quilts of Valour makes presentation at Morinville Legion

Apr 4, 2018 admin Local News, Morinville, People 0

submitted photo

Lezley Zwaal, founder of Quilts of Valour made a guest appearance at the Morinville Legion executive meeting Tuesday night to present Walter Corbett with a quilt. Also present for the presentation were Walter’s children, Linda Getzlaf and Walter Corbett Jr.

Quilts of Valour started in 2006 when Edmonton quilter Lezley Zwaal presented quilts to three injured CAF members recovering in the hospital, her way of saying thank You and giving some comfort to these CAF members.

Quilts of Valour – Canada Society was formed in 2009 as a Registered Charity. To date, thousands of Canadian Armed Forces members, past and present have received quilt.

Volunteer quilters across the country wishing to show their appreciation to CAF members make the quilts.

For more information, visit http://www.quiltsofvalour.ca/index.html

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 7557 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily news publication serving Morinville and surrounding area via MorinvilleNews.com, our daily email news service and our MorinvilleNews.com app for IOS and Android. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*