Alberta RCMP remind residents to check their mailboxes

by Morinville News Staff

RCMP throughout the province are encouraging Albertans to check their mailboxes daily. The newly operating Call Back Unit in the RCMP K Division headquarters building is reporting that several calls have been received in relation to rural mailboxes which have been the target of thefts.

Although no single community seems to be a target all Albertans are being reminded to check on their mailboxes daily.

Police say criminals targeting mail are looking for pre-paid credit cards, gift cards, cheques and documents that will make it easy for them to access your banking and other personal information.

RCMP urge Albertans to take steps every day to protect themselves from mailbox theft, and ultimately, identity theft:

· Check your mailbox daily and remove the accumulated mail.

· If you are expecting a parcel – consider having that parcel sent either registered mail or to a business address where someone can accept the delivery.

· Consider picking up your on-line purchases at the stores you ordered from.

If your mailbox has been broken into or tampered with, call your local RCMP Detachment and report the situation to Canada Post. If you believe that mail has been stolen from your mailbox:

· Contact the business or agency who you were expecting mail from including utility companies, banking organizations and credit card companies. This type of mail contains information that may lead to identity theft.

If you observe suspicious activity in progress at a mailbox, call your local RCMP Detachment. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com. If your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.