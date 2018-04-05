Next round of energy-efficient product rebates start today

Above: Home Hardware employee Stephanie Mantie holds the rebate poster for the lastest round of items.

by Morinville News Staff

The government has released another round of instant savings on energy-efficient products. Instant savings of up to $15 per item are available in stores for a variety of easy-to-install, energy-efficient products, including programmable thermostats, low-flow showerheads, smart power bars, LED light fixtures, and LED yard lights with motion sensors (the latter a new addition to the program).

“Our government continues to make it easier and more affordable for Albertans to embrace energy efficiency,” said Shannon Phillips, Minister of Environment and Parks and Minister responsible for the Climate Change Office, in a release Thursday. “Our popular programs are putting money back into households, supporting local jobs and reducing millions of tonnes of emissions – that’s a win for Alberta families, a win for the economy and a win for the environment.”

The government is using $26 million from Alberta’s Climate Leadership Plan over the next three years, plus $25 million from the federal government’s Low Carbon Economy Leadership Fund to fund the Instant Savings campaign as well as other parts of the Residential Retail Products Program.

In 2017, $24 million in instant rebates were issued through the program. In total there were 6,861 programmable thermostats, 2,146 washing machines, 194 refrigerators, and 9.2 million light bulbs as well as other eligible products.

LED lights, programmable thermostats, motion sensors, low-flow showerheads, smart power bars and clotheslines are eligible for instant rebates at the till. Up to $3,500 is available for insulation, up to $1,500 for windows and up to $1,000 for tankless, hot-water heaters. A total of $6,000 in rebates is available for products installed by a home improvement contractor. Online Rebates up to $100 is available on eligible washing machines, refrigerators and smart thermostats, and $75 for furnaces with variable-speed motor (ECM) fans.

The length of the campaign differs from one retailer to the next, and an up-to-date store locator can be found at efficiencyalberta.ca/instantsavings.