Police looking for speeders this month

by Morinville News Staff

RCMP, Sheriffs and Peace Officers in the province will be focusing on speeding this month as part of their annual Traffic Safety Calendar work.

Although the ticket books will be out in full force, RCMP are asking motorists to take a breath and slow down. Police say over a 25-kilometre stretch, increasing your speed from 100 km/h to 120 km/h will only save you two minutes.

RCMP say a 2017 Alberta Motor Association survey suggests that although Alberta drivers may agree that speeding is unacceptable, they still admit to doing it anyway. In the survey, 82 per cent of responders agreed that speeding on residential roads is never acceptable while 52 per cent admit to doing it anyway.

“If you find yourself as a passenger in a car being driven at a dangerous speed, say something…do something,” said Supt. Gary Graham, Officer in Charge, Alberta Integrated Traffic Services. “Take your life out of the driver’s hands.”

In 2017, a total of 220,855 speeding violations were issued by Alberta RCMP and Alberta Traffic Sheriffs. In 2015, 1 in 4 fatal collisions on Alberta roads involved one or more drivers who were travelling at speeds too fast for the given conditions. Between 2009 and 2014, speed was determined to be a factor in 16 per cent of the total 6,351 fatal and serious injury collisions reported in Alberta RCMP jurisdictions.