MPS takes High Silver at local dance competition

Above: Morinville Public School Dance Academy with teacher Ms. Rachelle Namchuk, Assistant Ms. Madison Plsek. Not in the photo is Ms. Hayley Oulette. These dancers performed My Type on Friday afternoon and earned a Silver.

by Lucie Roy

The Vivid Dance Festival was held April 5-7 at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre.

The Morinville Public School (MPS) Dance Academy had one performance on Friday and two on Saturday.

On Friday they had one group perform ” My Type” in the Beginner Jazz Large Group category where they were awarded a medal placement of Silver.

On Saturday both MPS Dance Academy dance groups were awarded a High Silver, one for Novice Contemporary Small Group performing Ramalama Bang Bang and Beginner Modern Medium Group for performing To Build A Home.

Participating Studios included Dance On! Dance Society of Edmonton, The Heart of Dance from Calahoo, M2 Dance Company of Hughenden & Wainwright, Overdrive Dance Force of St. Albert, Smoky Lake School of Dance, Stageworks Academy of Leduc, Vegreville School of Ballet and the Morinville Public School Dance Academy.

The Vivid Dance Festival Team kept the place busy for the three-day event. They had Category Classifications with entry sizes, such as solos, duets, small groups. medium groups large groups and lines.

The Level Classifications ranged from Beginner, Novice, Junior, Elementary, Intermediate, Senior, Advanced, Open and Adult.

Each performance received a medal placement based on their adjudication, with either Silver, High Silver, Gold or High Gold.

Category Awards and Recognition went to the Most Promising, Most Outstanding and Choreography.



This MPS Dance Academy group performed To Build A Home and were awarded the High Silver medal.



This MPS Dance group performed Ramalama Bang Bang and received the High Silver medal.