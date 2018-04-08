The week in photos

The Treasured Women’s Ministry of the Father’s House held a Clothing Swap on Saturday night at the Father’s House Church location on Main Street.

The ladies clothing swap had residents from Morinville and area as well as three families from Westlock attend.

The evening included free coffee and snacks, door prizes and time to sit and visit with those in attendance.

People could shop for free and also bring clothes to donate. The clothing was divided by sizes on the many tables as well as books, jewellery and much more.



The next round of energy-efficient product rebates started Thursday. Homehardware has many of the instant rebate items on hand. Full story can be found here.

A Hippy Day assembly was held at Morinville Public School Thursday. The event included a discussion of the meaning of peace, the Grade 3s singing, a contest to see who could hold the most sticky notes, and a school chant. This afternoon the school will do a conga line n the hallway.

Dane Lloyd, M.P. Sturgeon River-Parkland spoke at Chamber & Rotary Wednesday. Full story here.

Two Morinville cheerleaders are heading to Florida for World competition – Full story here.

The Morinville Minstrels performed for the residents of Aspen Villa on Tuesday afternoon.

The songs included themes of Easter, spring and favourites selected by the residents and sing-along with the residents and Minstrels.



Lezley Zwaal, founder of Quilts of Valour made a guest appearance at the Morinville Legion executive meeting Tuesday night to present Walter Corbett with a quilt. Also present for the presentation were Walter’s children, Linda Getzlaf and Walter Corbett Jr. Full story here.