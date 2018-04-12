Province proposing Property Assessed Clean Energy Program

Above: Minister Anderson visits Mill Creek NetZero home with (L-R) Paul Verhesen, Alberta Construction Association, David Dodge, Energy Efficiency Alberta, Wendy Jabusch, BILD Alberta, Mayor Iveson and Conrad Nobert, homeowner. – GOA Photo

by Morinville News Staff

The province says An Act to Enable Clean Energy Improvements would give municipalities the option to establish a Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) program that would allow home and business owners to make their spaces more energy-efficient, without putting any money down.

Solar panels, high-insulation windows and high-efficiency heating and cooling systems are among the items that would be repaid through the building owner’s property taxes. The government says the savings generated by the PACE upgrades would be greater than the annual repayment.

“We know that Albertans care about taking action on climate change, and PACE will make it more affordable for them to do just that,” said Shaye Anderson, Minister of Municipal Affairs. “This is a win for our municipalities that will be able to implement these programs, a win for home and business owners, and a win for our economy.”

The government says retrofitting every home that needs it in Alberta could put 6,500 to 14,000 Albertans to work over the next two years.

If passed, municipalities would have the choice as to whether to offer a clean energy improvement program and the government would consult with municipalities, lenders, real estate associations and other stakeholders to develop a regulation.

That regulation would cover the scope of eligible projects, disclosure requirements for purchasers of property, financial criteria for property owners, and consumer protection and quality assurance requirements.

If passed, it is expected to come into force early in 2019 at which time municipalities would pass PACE bylaws to take part.