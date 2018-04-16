Editorial: Thank a volunteer this week

National Volunteer Week runs Apr. 15 to 21 this year with the theme Celebrate the Value of Volunteering.

According to the official website, there are 12.7 million volunteers in Canada. Like any Canadian community, Morinville and Sturgeon County have our fair share of people who, as the website proclaims, “give their time, skills, experience, and passion to help others, without expecting anything in return.”

Throughout the community, we see volunteers on our parent councils and our hockey benches, on our basketball courts and soccer fields, gathering together on various groups to make our communities safer, and in small rooms making art. They are at the Legion, at the Gardening Club, the Rendez-Vous and serving on boards throughout the region.

All who give of their time to help others are to be applauded, and it is during this week that we particularly do so.

If your quality of life has been improved by the selflessness of a volunteer, give them a thank you in the comments section of this article.

-SD

