Great bronze weekend for Morinville Cheer teams

Apr 16, 2018

Above: MCHS Cheer Team poses after their weekend win. – Kaitlynn Kelsch-Miller photo

by Morinville News Staff

Morinville Community High School and Georges H Primeau came home with medals this past weekend after competitions in Lethbridge. Both cheer teams, who have had great seasons, returned to Morinville with bronze medals.

The GHP Coyotes Cheer team placed 3rd at the ACA Junior High Cheer Provincials and MCHS won bronze at the ASAA High School Cheerleading Championships.

“These ladies had a very successful season finishing it off by bringing home a bronze medal, placing third out of seven teams in their division,” said Kaitlynn Kelsch-Miller of the MCHS teams’ weekend win.

Samantha Ringuette photos

Kaitlynn Kelsch-Miller photos

