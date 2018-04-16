The Carolines conclude Morinville performance season with evening of country favourites

photos by Lucie Roy

The Carolines performed before a full house at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre on Saturday night.

People from the local area including St. Albert and Edmonton enjoyed a full course meal followed by entertainment from the three Alberta singers: Chloe Albert, Katie Perman and Lesley Pelletier who covered Old-Time Classic Country music.

Some of the familiar tunes covered music from Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn, Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton, Conway Twitty, Roy Rogers and the McGuire Sisters and other well-known country acts.

Saturday night’s show was the last of the 2017-2018 season live professional performance series – Live at the Community Cultural Centre.

The series is presented each year at the cultural centre with entertainment and activities for all ages.

The centre typically announces its annual performance series early int he fall.

