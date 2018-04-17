Column: 4 steps for handling trouble dealing with the CRA

(NC) If you or someone you know is experiencing service issues with the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA), you are not alone. Rest assured that there are methods of resolving your service-related issues.

Following these steps will help you resolve or better understand some of the issues that may have arisen regarding the service you may have received. Here is how to begin:

1. Start by trying to resolve the issue with the agent over the phone.

2. If the problem is not properly addressed by the agent, it is your right to ask to speak with a supervisor.

3. If the supervisor fails to resolve your issue, the CRA encourages taxpayers to contact the service complaint department and file a service-related complaint form, also called form RC193.

4. If after having filed an RC193 and having dealt with the Service Complaints Program you feel your issue has not been resolved or if you need more explanation, contact the Office of the Taxpayers’ Ombudsman for an independent and impartial review.

If you are unsure if your issue is service related or if you are experiencing financial hardship because of the problem, contact the Office of the Taxpayers’ Ombudsman for more information.

Find more information online at canada.ca/en/taxpayers-ombudsman.