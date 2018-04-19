Country Floral Magic moves to Morinville

Apr 19, 2018 admin Business, Local News, Morinville, Sturgeon County 0

Above: Leanne Boissonnault, owner of Country Floral Magic, poses in her new Morinville location. – Stephen Dafoe Photos

by Stephen Dafoe

After nearly 15 years operating as a home-based business, Leanne Boissonnault has made a move to a storefront location with her business Country Floral Magic.

The Sturgeon County resident got her start in Morinville 14 years ago, operating out of her basement in town. That operation expanded a decade ago when they built their home in Sturgeon County. “We live on an acreage, and when we built the house 10 years ago, we built the garage which never was a garage. It was a shop right from day one.”

It was in Sturgeon that Boissonnault’s gift shop took off, but for the past while she has been thinking of moving the business back to Morinville.

“People just don’t want to go down that country road because it’s muddy or has snow at this time of year,” she said. “I’ve been wanting to come into Morinville for many years, but I haven’t found the right opportunity or the right price.”

Boissonnault is one of the vendors in the new Mercantile, having moved her entire business from her County home to the 8,000 square foot 100 Avenue shop. Of the 17 vendors currently set up in the local business, Country Floral Magic occupies the largest vendor floor space.

“I brought the whole shop. I was going to start off with a little 10 by 10 space. I brought everything,” Boissonnault said. “It’s a quaint little rustic shop. We have everything from frames to paint to knobs to decor of all sorts. We’re more on the rustic country side – shabby chic.”

Boissonnault said she tries to always bring in new lines, and will also be making some of her own items as well.

Now open a few weeks, she is pleased with the results so far.

“It’s been amazing,” she said. “People who have never been to my shop have been coming because it’s in town now.”

Country Floral Magic is open in Mercantile Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Wednesdays 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. They are closed on Sundays.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 7602 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily news publication serving Morinville and surrounding area via MorinvilleNews.com, our daily email news service and our MorinvilleNews.com app for IOS and Android. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Related Articles

Morinville

Mascot naming and mural unveiling mark school celebrations

Mar 22, 2015 admin Morinville, Schools and youth 0

Ecole Notre Dame School continued their celebrations of 150 years of Catholic education Mar. 19 with another demonstration of school pride. The elementary school unveiled a new school mural as well as revealed the name of the school’s husky mascot. […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
No Picture
Morinville

Community Gardens cooking up something new

Jan 15, 2013 admin Morinville 2

By Stephen Dafoe

Morinville – A $2,000 gift from the Morinville Centennial Celebrations Committee is launching another local group on the road to helping people with healthy and homemade eating. The Morinville Community Gardens recently received a cheque from the committee to continue a project they had initiated during the centennial year, a cookbook of local recipes.

Morinville Community Gardens spokesperson Valerie Loseth said the Centennial Celebrations Committee had collected the recipes and thought her group was the one to continue the project. “They thought that because we are into sustainable living… […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
No Picture
Local News

COP keep eyes and ears open for RCMP

Mar 5, 2012 admin Local News 0

By Stephen Dafoe

Morinville – Armed with nothing more than a pen and paper, cell phone, flashlight, police scanner, and a couple cups of coffee, a small number of local residents regularly take to the streets of Morinville and Cardiff after dark, keeping their eyes and ears open for what doesn’t look and sound right. They’re Citizens on Patrol (COP), a civilian watch organization that has been operating in Morinville since 1997… […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*