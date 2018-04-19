Country Floral Magic moves to Morinville

Above: Leanne Boissonnault, owner of Country Floral Magic, poses in her new Morinville location. – Stephen Dafoe Photos

by Stephen Dafoe

After nearly 15 years operating as a home-based business, Leanne Boissonnault has made a move to a storefront location with her business Country Floral Magic.

The Sturgeon County resident got her start in Morinville 14 years ago, operating out of her basement in town. That operation expanded a decade ago when they built their home in Sturgeon County. “We live on an acreage, and when we built the house 10 years ago, we built the garage which never was a garage. It was a shop right from day one.”

It was in Sturgeon that Boissonnault’s gift shop took off, but for the past while she has been thinking of moving the business back to Morinville.

“People just don’t want to go down that country road because it’s muddy or has snow at this time of year,” she said. “I’ve been wanting to come into Morinville for many years, but I haven’t found the right opportunity or the right price.”

Boissonnault is one of the vendors in the new Mercantile, having moved her entire business from her County home to the 8,000 square foot 100 Avenue shop. Of the 17 vendors currently set up in the local business, Country Floral Magic occupies the largest vendor floor space.

“I brought the whole shop. I was going to start off with a little 10 by 10 space. I brought everything,” Boissonnault said. “It’s a quaint little rustic shop. We have everything from frames to paint to knobs to decor of all sorts. We’re more on the rustic country side – shabby chic.”

Boissonnault said she tries to always bring in new lines, and will also be making some of her own items as well.

Now open a few weeks, she is pleased with the results so far.

“It’s been amazing,” she said. “People who have never been to my shop have been coming because it’s in town now.”

Country Floral Magic is open in Mercantile Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Wednesdays 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. They are closed on Sundays.