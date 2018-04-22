Government offering grants for Alberta Culture Days events

by Morinville News Staff

Alberta Cultural Days won’t take place until the end of September, but the Government of Alberta is open to receiving grant applications for cultural events this fall.

Alberta Culture Days take place Sept. 28 – 30 and is an annual celebration that promotes diversity and encourages participation in cultural experiences across the province.

“Alberta Culture Days is an opportunity for communities across the province to demonstrate and share their passion for art, music, history and culture with Albertans and visitors,” said Ricardo Miranda, Minister of Culture and Tourism in a release Friday. “I encourage every community and community organization to join in the celebration at the end of September, and to apply for Alberta Culture Days grant funding.”

Grants range from $1,000 for groups wanting to host a one-day pop-up event to $10,000 for communities that want to be designated a Feature Celebration Site. Up to $5,000 is also available for communities interested in being a Host Celebration Site.

The grants are open to cultural organizations, non-profit groups, libraries, venues and facilities, schools and community groups interested in hosting a one- two- or three-day cultural event during Culture Days.

Applications for Alberta Culture Days grants can be downloaded from the Alberta Culture Days website. The deadline to apply is June 1.

Last year, there were 421 events in 56 communities across the province, providing Albertans of