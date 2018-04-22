Survey seeks input on school transportation

by Morinville News Staff

The Government of Alberta is seeking input from Albertans on what changes should be made to the current student transportation eligibility criteria.

An online survey is now available.

The province says the survey will help them on potential changes to the distance criteria, the mandated service levels, and what safety considerations should be included in the criteria.

“We are looking forward to hearing from Albertans on this important topic,” said David Eggen, Minister of Education. “Making sure students are transported to school and back home safely each day is an extremely important yet complicated task that involves a number of organizations. We want to know Albertans’ views on how to make this process the best it can be.”

The survey closes June 15. The government plans to have changes finalized by the fall of 2018. and implemented in the 2019-20 school year.