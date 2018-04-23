Letter: County couple grateful for nomination

Editor:

Norm and I would like to Thank Sturgeon Rural Crime Watch Association for nominating us for the Sturgeon Proud Awards for volunteering. They were presented on Wednesday evening at the Sturgeon County Dinner. It was such a nice evening. Kudos to all the County staff for a job well done.

We also want to Congratulate the Krauskopf Family on receiving the 100-Year Farm Family Award. Isn’t it great that the descendants of the original landowners still live on the farm?

Congratulations as well to all of the recipients of the Sturgeon Proud Awards for volunteering. With all that everyone does – it is no wonder the County is a great place to live.

Thank you for the comments and “likes”.

Sincerely,

Norm and Francoise Meunier