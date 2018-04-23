New Bill could see fines for overcharging on electricity and natural gas

Above: Energy Minister Margaret McCuaig-Boyd announces legislation to further modernize and strengthen Alberta’s electricity system with a focus on increasing consumer protection.

by Morinville News Staff

Electricity and natural gas service providers that send out late bills or overcharging consumers could face penalties if the government passes An Act to Secure Alberta’s Electricity Future.

The only tool available to hold companies to account is a costly and lengthy formal hearing process. The government says the new legislation would allow the Alberta Utilities Commission AUC to issue penalties, like traffic ticket, to ensure all service providers are following the rules.

“This is about having the backs of everyday families,” said Margaret McCuaig-Boyd, Minister of Energy. “Many consumers are frustrated and have asked us to address their concerns and we’re responding to give them higher quality service from their energy providers.”

The government says AUC would develop the penalties in consultation with stakeholders and service providers to ensure they are fair.