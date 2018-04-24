Chamber Annual General Meeting coming up in June

by Morinville News Staff

The Morinville and District Chamber of Commerce will be holding their Annual General Meeting June 6 at the Morinville Community Centre from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Chamber is currently looking for nominations for four director positions on the board.

Those interested are asked to send a brief resume to the office prior to May 18. The nominations can be emailed to diane@morinvillechamber.com or mailed to Box 3130, Morinville AB T8R 1S1.

For more information on regarding duties and time commitment, call Shaun Thompson at 780-887-1020 or Diane at 780-939-9462.

