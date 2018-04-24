Letter: Chamber Chatter

Here is a list of our upcoming Chamber events.

May 2nd: Monthly Networking Luncheon Morinville Cultural Centre 11:30 a.m.

May 10: After Hours Business Mixer 5:30 -7 p.m. Servus Credit Union. Please drop to network with fellow business people. Everyone welcome

June 6: Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce Annual General Meeting at 11:30 a.m. Morinville Cultural Centre. We are looking for new directors within Morinville & District.

June 21: Information meeting about Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce programs. Open to everyone. McEwan’s near Bon Accord 7 p.m.

June 27: Grand Opening and After Hours Business Mixer 100 Block. Time: 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

July 12: Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament (more information to follow)

July 15: Last Day to register for our China trip heading out October 13th, 2018.

Diane Mineault, General Manager
Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce

