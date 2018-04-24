OHS changes detailed for Alberta employers

by Morinville News Staff

Updated information about the new Occupational Health and Safety rules that come into effect June 1 are now available for Alberta employers.

Three new workers’ rights come into force June 1: the right to know potential hazards, the right to refuse dangerous work and the right to participate in their health and safety.

The government says its new rules will also protect workers from harassment and violence in all its forms, and provide other protective measures.

“Every worker has the right to a safe, healthy workplace,” said Christina Gray, Minister of Labour. “These new laws bring Alberta into the 21st century and align with the protections other Canadian workers already have. Our government is providing employers with information and support so they can successfully implement these much-needed changes.”

Under the changes, employers must inform workers about potential hazards and have access to basic health and safety information on site.

Workers will also have the right to participate in workplace health and safety by being involved in health and safety discussions, including participation in health and safety committees.

Alberta workers also have the right to refuse dangerous work and are protected from any form of reprisal for exercising this right.

An overview of the changes is available at https://www.alberta.ca/assets/documents/ohs-changes-highlights.pdf

