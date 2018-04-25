Governments drop $15 million for job training

Above: Conrado Sevilla (second from left), a former Transition to Employment Services student explains to Minister Gray and Minister Sabir about the skills he gained from the program.

by Morinville Staff

Over the next three years, three Edmonton organizations will receive $4.3 million of a $15 million allocation for more employment training opportunities. The monies will expand the existing Transition to Employment Services program.

Transition to Employment Services provide short-term skills training, unpaid work exposure, job-matching services, job placement and ongoing supports, interview preparation, and make connections between training providers and employers.

The government says the funding, in partnership with the federal government, will assist about 1,500 urban and rural Albertans with the opportunity to gain and expand skills and learn about transitioning trends in emerging job sectors.

“As our economy continues to show signs of a strong recovery, our government is committed to ensuring all Albertans are able to benefit,” said Christina Gray, Alberta Minister of Labour in a release.

The announcement was made during Alberta Career Week, which runs until April 27.

