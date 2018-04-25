Legion rolls out the red carpet for area seniors

by Lucie Roy

Morinville Legion Br. 176 held their 4th Annual Senior’s Spring Fling on Tuesday at the Branch with more than 125 in attendance from Morinville, Legal and Sturgeon County.

Legion President Ira Austin said he was pleased with the turnout again this year.

Austin said he wanted to acknowledge the Town of Morinville’s contribution to the event. The annual event receives a $1000 grant from the town and free transportation from the town for the seniors in the lodges.

The event includes a lunch, door prizes, and entertainment and sing-a-long with guest performer Alice Sinclair.

