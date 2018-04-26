Morinville cheerleaders take silver with Junior Team Canada

by Morinville News Staff with files from Stephen Dafoe

Fifteen-year-old MCHS student Kendall Weiss and 14-year-old Primeau student Kennedi Knight have earned silver with Junior Team Canada in Florida at the ICU Cheerleading and Dance Worlds Championship.

In their first opportunity to bring home medals Apr. 25, the girls and their team were victorious in the competition.

Both Morinville athletes are also part of Thunder, an international open co-ed level 5 team. They will compete with Thunder on Apr. 29.

The team is made up of members from Morinville, St. Albert, Edmonton, Spruce Grove, Stony Plain and Calgary. Practices with individual team members take place in Edmonton and Calgary, alternating between cities a couple of times a month.

Above: Junior Team Canada poses with their medals. – Submitted Photo