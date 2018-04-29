McPherson retires from Sturgeon Victim Services

by Lucie Roy

Sturgeon Victim Services (SVS) held a Retirement Party Saturday at the Curling Club for their Executive Director Donna McPherson.

After almost 22 years of serving the community through SVS McPherson is retiring.

McPherson said it had been a long 22 years, almost 22 years but in some respects, it seems like only yesterday that she was walking through the front doors of the police station saying – What did I get myself into?

“It has been an uphill battle. It has been a downhill battle. It has been a joy, a frustration, which is all part of why I really love that program,” she said. “No two days are the same.”

McPherson said she has gotten to meet the very nicest people at the worst circumstances in their lives.

“Hopefully you can make a difference in people’s lives,” she said, adding the one constant in the program all the way through has been the volunteers that have come out, day or night, anytime that they have been asked to come out and provide assistance in the area.

A message was read from Doug and Laurel Kading who were unable to attend. In it, Laurel wrote: “Doug and I send our best wishes to Donna as she embarks on her next life adventure…We were not sure how to capture over 20 years of dedication, hard work and friendship. From late night ride alongs in the police car, to hectic grant writing sessions to meet deadlines, to weekend retreat camps, Donna has poured her heart and soul into Victim Services and built it to the life-changing resource it is today. Conservative estimates would indicate that Donna and her team have helped over 300 people per year. Each of those people have families that have also benefited from Donna’s work. That means that at least 6000 people have better lives thanks to this fine lady.”

Flowers and gifts were presented along with refreshments, snacks and cutting of the cake.

Morinville

Sturgeon Victim Services looking for advocates

Oct 28, 2013 admin Morinville, Sturgeon County 0

by Stephen Dafoe

Morinville – A local group is looking for a helping hand to offer victims of crime or crisis a helping hand through times of trouble. Sturgeon Victim Services, a volunteer-run organization that operates year round and 24 hours a day in connection with the RCMP, are often called upon to immediately work with victims when an incident occurs or within a day or two, depending on the assessed need.
In addition to offering 24-hour crisis response support, SVS Program Coordinator Donna McPherson said the organization deals with post trauma support, bereavement support, court accompaniment, and providing basic information on general RCMP procedures and referrals to other agencies, including the food bank and other social agencies. It is not uncommon for advocates to stay in contact with victim for as long as two years, particularly when assisting victims through the court process. … […]

Local News

Sturgeon Victim Services updates Council on program

May 28, 2013 admin Local News, Morinville 1

By Stephen Dafoe

Morinville – Sturgeon Victim Services (SVS) paid a visit to Council May 28 to bring councillors up to date on the program, its mission and how the Town of Morinville’s grant funding is used. Morinville RCMP Sergeant Mark Mathias, who sits on the SVS board, joined Program Coordinator Donna McPherson in making the presentation…
[…]

