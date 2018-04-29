McPherson retires from Sturgeon Victim Services

by Lucie Roy

Sturgeon Victim Services (SVS) held a Retirement Party Saturday at the Curling Club for their Executive Director Donna McPherson.

After almost 22 years of serving the community through SVS McPherson is retiring.

McPherson said it had been a long 22 years, almost 22 years but in some respects, it seems like only yesterday that she was walking through the front doors of the police station saying – What did I get myself into?

“It has been an uphill battle. It has been a downhill battle. It has been a joy, a frustration, which is all part of why I really love that program,” she said. “No two days are the same.”

McPherson said she has gotten to meet the very nicest people at the worst circumstances in their lives.

“Hopefully you can make a difference in people’s lives,” she said, adding the one constant in the program all the way through has been the volunteers that have come out, day or night, anytime that they have been asked to come out and provide assistance in the area.

A message was read from Doug and Laurel Kading who were unable to attend. In it, Laurel wrote: “Doug and I send our best wishes to Donna as she embarks on her next life adventure…We were not sure how to capture over 20 years of dedication, hard work and friendship. From late night ride alongs in the police car, to hectic grant writing sessions to meet deadlines, to weekend retreat camps, Donna has poured her heart and soul into Victim Services and built it to the life-changing resource it is today. Conservative estimates would indicate that Donna and her team have helped over 300 people per year. Each of those people have families that have also benefited from Donna’s work. That means that at least 6000 people have better lives thanks to this fine lady.”

Flowers and gifts were presented along with refreshments, snacks and cutting of the cake.