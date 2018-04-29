Morinville Art Club’s 40th-anniversary show most successful yet

Above: Members of the Morinville Art Club gather around the 40th-anniversary cake on Saturday during the club’s first show and sale of the year. – Stephen Dafoe Photos

by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville Art Club celebrated their 40th Anniversary and Redwater Art Club’s 30th Apr. 28 at Fable Hall with a joint art show and sale.

Organizers promised something for everyone at the event – even dessert – and the two clubs delivered with painting on display, demonstrations and hands-on art experiences, and a number of vendors selling a variety of non-traditional art pieces.

Morinville Art Club President Rozanna McConnell told Morinville News they had seen more visitors to the show in the first hour Saturday than in the entire day of their past few shows.

“This is a way bigger turnout today, and it’s only noon,” McConnell said. “We’ve had a lot more people come through and a lot more positive feedback and comments.”

The new venue at Fable Hall, the former Parish Hall, was a good part of the positive commentary Saturday.

“This venue is beautiful. It’s so nice and bright and warm and welcoming. That’s what everyone is saying,” McConnel said of the new venue. “They really are enjoying the displays and the wide variety of art from everyone in Morinville and Redwater.”

McConnel and the club are excited about their 40th anniversary and are planning another event later in the year.

Those interested in joining the club can contact McConnel by email at rozannamoore@hotmail.com or phone at 780-916-9975.