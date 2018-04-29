Volunteers out doing spring cleanup on Alberta highways this upcoming weekend

by Morinville News Staff

Alberta Transportation’s annual highway cleanup takes place Saturday, May 5 and young volunteers will be out picking up litter between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The province spent $1.1 million last year getting more than 700 volunteer groups and 17,000 volunteers pitching in on the cleanup. Those groups collected 53,000 bags of garbage along 13,000 kilometres of provincial roads. Organizations earn between $55 and $100 per kilometre cleaned. The higher amount is for highways closer to urban areas.

With volunteers out in orange vests, drivers are asked to slow down and use caution around cleanup crews.

