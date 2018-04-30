The week in photos

A quick look back at the photos and stories from the past week.

Donald Boutilier grabbed this shot of a loon on his travels. Above is a shot he captured of a golden eagle.

Donald Boutilier also grabbed this shot of a moose on his travels.

Donna McPherson retired from Sturgeon Victim Services on Saturday. You can read the full story here.

The Morinville Art Club celebrated 40 years Saturday at their first show and sale of the year. Read the whole story here.

A couple of young residents out having some fun at the fish and game pond.

Spring has sprung

Morinville Fire Department had to put out a grass fire along the on-ramp to Highway 2 by Heritage Lake Friday. Never a good idea to chuck cigarettes out windows, most particularly in dry weather.

Two Morinville cheerleaders took silver with Junior Team Canada earlier this week. Read the full story here.

Fifteen-year-old MCHS student Kendall Weiss and 14-year-old Primeau student Kennedi Knight, who won silver with Junior Team Canada earlier in the week, placed 4th in Canada and 12th in the world with their other team Thunder. The wins took place yesterday in Florida at the ICU Cheerleading and Dance Worlds Championship.