Are you ready for an emergency? Emergency Preparedness Week ahead

Above: Minister Anderson joins Alberta Emergency Management Agency staff, reminding Albertans to be prepared by building a 72-hour emergency kit.

by Morinville News Staff

Emergency Preparedness Week runs from May 6 to 12 and the government is reminding Albertans to know the risks, make a plan, and build an emergency kit.

Be Emergency Ready is the national theme for this year’s event, and a number of events across the province to help Albertans learn more about emergency preparedness.

“As we have seen over the last few years in Alberta, the unthinkable can and will happen,” said Minister of Municipal Affairs Shaye Anderson in a release. “Our government and communities across the province are working hard to plan and prepare. Albertans can also take action to keep themselves and their family safe by making an emergency plan, putting together a 72-hour emergency kit and downloading the Alberta Emergency Alert app.”

The Government of Alberta is encouraging residents to contact their municipality learn about its emergency plan and for advice on identifying risks in your area.

Beyond looking into the municipal plan, residents are encouraged to plan for what their family will do, who they will contact, and where they will go during an emergency. That plan should be regularly practised.

Seventy-two-hour emergency kits are recommended for every home. The kit includes non-perishable food, water, medication, warm clothing and comfort items, prepared to be ready for quick evacuation. The province recommends equipping vehicles with an emergency kit.

Albertans can also download the Alberta Emergency Alert app to their smartphones to receive critical information about an immediate disaster.

Recently, phone carriers let customers know that the province would send emergency directly to cellphones, through a national alerting system.