Morinville Library wins provincial awards

Above Morinville Community Library Program Coordinator Stacey Buga, Manager Isabelle Cramp, and Municipal Affairs Deputy Minister Brad Pickering pose with the awards. – Morinville Library Photo

by Morinville News Staff

The Morinville Community Library received two awards last weekend at the Alberta Library Conference in Jasper. The library awards recognized excellence in library services for the library’s Indigenous Canada Learning Circle program held from January to March of this year.

The library won the Minister’s Award for Excellence in Library Services, as well as the YOU Libraries People’s Choice Award. The latter is a popular vote category open to all Albertans.

The Indigenous Canada Learning Circle gave like-minded individuals a place to work as a group through the Indigenous Canada Open Online Course (MOOC) developed by the University of Alberta.

The learning circle format, opened with a prayer and smudging by a local Cree elder, gave participants the opportunity to explore and share the emotion involved when talking about reconciliation.

“The Indigenous Canada MOOC is an incredibly well thought out program and I am thrilled to see the interest in taking it together – I will watch for interest in running it again,” said Program Coordinator Stacey Buga in a release Thursday. “In the meantime, I look forward to continuing the Adult Learning Circle at the library where we will focus on a variety of topics to offer our community free education, discussion, and reflection.”

Municipal Affairs Deputy Minister Brad Pickering presented the awards to Library Manager Isabelle Cramp and Program Coordinator Stacey Buga during the conference Apr. 27.