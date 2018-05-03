Morinville RCMP Seek Assistance Locating Missing Person

May 3, 2018

The Morinville RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating Nestor Halerewich. His last known whereabouts was at Sandy Beach, AB near Morinville at approximately 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 3.

Halerewich is a 78-year-old male, 5’ 5” tall, 205lbs, with grey hair and brown eyes. Halerewich was last seen wearing blue jeans, a snap button checkered grey and white shirt, and a ball cap. Police are concerned about Halerwich’s well-being.

He may be driving a dark green Chevrolet Astro Van with Alberta license plate BTJ4311.

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of HALEREWICH, please contact the Morinville RCMP Detachment at 780-886-4537.

