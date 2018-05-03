Morinville volunteers assembling to pick up litter next week

by Morinville News Staff

For more than a half-century, volunteers have been pitching in across the country for a national initiative called Pitch-In Canada, the largest environmental improvement campaign in the country.

Morinville will participate in that annual occurrence May 9 with the Morinville Pitch-In/Operation Clean Sweep initiative.

Local schools, businesses and residents will be doing their part cleaning up around town.

There is still time to take part. Call Melonie Dziwenka at 780-939-7833 for more information on volunteering to help.

Above: A street sweeper makes its rounds on 100 Avenue Thursday afternoon.

Street Sweepers Out

Street sweepers have been out on Morinville’s main roads this week.

JOE GOSSELIN CONSIDERING UCP RUN

The Town announced on their Facebook page Thursday afternoon that residential streets are next to be done. “Advance notice signs will be placed in residential subdivisions advising residents to move their vehicles,” the post reads, adding moving vehicles ensures the sweeping is done as efficiently and effectively as possible.