The Week in Photos

Peter MacArthur sent us this photo of a green under water at the Cardiff golf club.

Warm weather Saturday was a perfect day for softball at the Skyline Diamonds. – Don Boutilier Photo

A couple of cute pups were out enjoying the sun with their owner at Sobeys Saturday.

The MCHS senior girls basketball team were out on Saturday selling hanging baskets at Sobeys as a fundraiser for their trip to San Diego.



Sturgeon County held two sessions Saturday on Cannabis. See the full story here.



The Morinville Community Library took two awards for their Indigenous Learning Circle. See full story here.

MCHS held their annual bike-a-thon Thursday and Friday to raise funds for a duet wheelchair bike fo rAspen House residents. See full story here.



Nicky Coughlin gets some creative tips from Leanne Boissonnault at Country Floral Magic in Mercantile downtown.



A good laugh with this sign at The Flower Stop

Marc Meunier poses in front of his new store sign. Liquor on Main has rebranded as Legendary Liquor.



A familiar Morinville face considering a UCP run.



Bike Rodeo is coming up Thursday. Details in the video above.



A new brand for No Frills gas station. Sign went up earlier this week. – Don Boutlier Photo

A commercial development is underway at the Westwinds Development on 100 Street. We will have a full story on this in the coming weeks. – Don Boutlier Photo