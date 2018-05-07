Letter: Morinville hockey film holding contest, looking for actors

Editor:

Planning for the movie [A Very, Merry, Sure Shot Dombrowski Christmas] has been going along very well.

Presently, we’d like to make an announcement to Morinville Residents and surrounding area that we are having a “name the team” contest. We are looking for an appropriate name to place on the “Morinville” home team jerseys during the filming of A Very, Merry, Sure Shot Dombrowski Christmas.

The name should depict Town images or themes, but please stay away from professional sports teams names as these are heavily copyright protected. The winner will receive an autographed authentic jersey, a small background performer role in the movie, and a DVD final copy.

The entrants’ team names will be judged by Town Council and a winner will be declared late June. Entries can be sent to: tmckort@hotmail.com.

We would also like to announce that we are looking to speak with Morinville residents that may have acting experience (although not necessary), those with technical experience for our crew members, and hockey players (boys and girls) aged 13 to 18 years of age.

Tim McKort

Western Directives Inc.

780-504-6494